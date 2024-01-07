PORTLAND – Corinne (Flaherty) Pickett died on Jan. 3, 2024, in Scarborough.

Corinne was the daughter of Sarah Joyce Flaherty and William A. Flaherty Sr. of Portland. Born on Aug. 31, 1932, she attended local schools on Munjoy Hill, and graduated from Portland High School in 1950. She earned her RN at the School of Nursing of the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary. She was a commissioned officer in the United States Navy Nurse Corps and an assistant charge RN at the New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston.

She and James B. Pickett of Sanford, Maine were married in 1957. In 1969, she resumed her career, receiving a B.S. from St. Joseph’s College and an MS Ed from the University of Southern Maine. She was an instructor in the Nursing Department of Westbrook College (now UNE) and retired in 1987.

She was a former member of the Mercy Auxiliary, the Maine Irish Heritage Center, the University of Southern Maine and St. Joseph’s College Alumni Associations, and President of the MEEI Alumnae Association. Having been the volunteer director of the Elder Center at Westbrook College, she continued her interest in lifelong learning through the national Road Scholar programs. Corinne and her husband attended many Road Scholar programs and traveled in Europe after his retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Maryellen Fitzpatrick and her husband Gene of Wells, Maine, sons, Matthew and his wife Julia of Dallas, Texas, Luke and his wife, Anne of Stratham, New Hampshire, Daniel and his wife Catherine of Albany, New York, 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Corinne was predeceased by her parents, husband Jim, brother, William Flaherty Jr. of Wareham, Mass., and sisters, Josephine Gribbin, Mary Bogh, and Catherine Donahue of Portland.

In gratitude for her life, a memorial mass will take place at Our Lady of Hope Church 492 Ocean Ave, Wednesday, January 10, 11 a.m. Following the mass, a reception celebrating her life will be held at The Woodlands Club 39 Woods Road Falmouth. Burial will be private.

To view this obituary, express your sympathies or share more memories of Corinne with the family, please visit obituaries at http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, located at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Guild Hall,

307 Congress Street,

Portland, ME 04101 and the Veterans Housing Service – Preble Street Resource Center,

55 Portland Street

Portland, ME 04101.