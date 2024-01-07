BRUNSWICK – Judith (Robinson) Kamin, a committed teacher, active community member, and beloved matriarch, died peacefully Jan. 5, 2024, in the company of family. She was 95.

She is survived by her brother, Merton D. Robinson (Donna), of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, children Janice (Kamin) Scavongelli (Gary) of Burke, Va.; James Kamin (Susan Schumacher) of Minneapolis, Minn.; Donald Kamin (Wendi Cross) of Pittsford, N.Y.; grandchildren, Sara (Scavongelli) Card (Matt); Joseph Scavongelli (Sarah); Samuel Kamin (Alexandra Lamb); Eli Kamin; and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband, Joseph D. Kamin, parents Morris and Rebecca (Singer) Robinson, and grandchild Max Kamin-Cross.

Judy was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Brunswick and spent her childhood in Lisbon Falls. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1946 and Boston University in 1950; her lifelong love of learning also brought her to Le Cordon Bleu School of Cooking in London on a Blaine House Scholarship.

As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Judy was a caretaker to all, feeding both the soul and the belly. Smells of potato latkes, glazed salmon, and a wide variety of desserts wafted through her home, accompanied by an oft-replenished stack of recipes that were soon-to-be-mailed to family and friends, ensuring they were fed in her absence. As a home economics teacher at Brunswick Jr. High, Judy passed on her caring spirit professionally to countless students as well. She was particularly proud of her successful advocacy to add sex education to the curriculum, a topic which many adult members of the Brunswick community remember and appreciate. Judy won unanimous approval from the school board when such teaching was controversial despite its importance.

Judy was an avid competitor and teacher in bridge. She played throughout the northeast and traveled the world as an instructor on cruises; she achieved the rank of Life Master. Judy played regularly at local bridge clubs, and with her children and grandchildren via the computer. Her interest in games extended to countless board games, trivia, Jeopardy, and Wordle on a daily basis.

Judy will be remembered as equal parts Mainer and Jewish mother; she had no reservations about a trip through deep snow to ensure she had the provisions to feed whoever was in her presence.

Judy’s family would like to thank the team at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick for their care.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, January 9, at the Jewish Funeral Home, 471 Deering Avenue in Portland: interment to follow immediately after at Mt. Sinai cemetery, with a gathering at 4 p.m., at the Alumni House at Bowdoin College to share memories, food and drink.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Joseph D. Kamin Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bowdoin College or the Curtis Memorial Library in her honor.