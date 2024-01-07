WELLS – Dr. Terence B. Albright, 76, of Wells, passed away Jan. 1, 2024, alongside his loving wife, in the care of hospice after suffering from a stroke. He was born in York, Pa. to the late Bernard and Mary Albright.

He attended Penn State University, graduating in the class of 1969. After a brief stint in teaching, he enrolled in medical school at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine.

In 1979, he opened his podiatric practice at the Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. He practiced for 17 years, being involved with Maine’s Board of Podiatric Medicine.

In 1996, he became the vice president, then president of the William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Ill. As president he was able to successfully merge the school with Rosalind Franklin University- becoming the dean of the Podiatric Medicine Program.

During this time, Dr. Albright was very active in the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), serving as president in 1998.

Stand out awards that were bestowed on Dr. Albright were the Presidential Award from Rosalind Franklin University, the APMA Distinguished Service Award, and being inducted to the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine Hall of Fame.

During his life he was an Eagle Scout, an avid Steeler and Penn State football fan, he loved sailing, researching genealogy, and enjoyed a good G&T.

Out of all his accomplishments he was most proud of his family. His 52-year marriage to his biggest supporter, Janice Albright of Wells; his son, Brent Albright and daughter-in-law, Dawn Klinner Albright of Wells, his daughter, Jaime Fosnaught and son-in-law, Patrick Fosnaught of West Deer, Pa. Most importantly, he admired and adored his grandchildren, Skyler Klinner Lozano, Alexander Albright, Juliana Fosnaught and Benjamin Fosnaught.

Dr. Albright is also survived by his brother, David Albright and wife Marilyn of Alaska; niece, Marina Albright of Colorado; and brother-in-law, Thomas Baily of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Memorial services will be held in Camden at a future date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Dr. Albright’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

THON charity through

THON.org, or to the charity of your choosing.