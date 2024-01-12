PROVO, Utah – Roger D. Provencher died on Dec. 15, 2023, at his home in Utah. He was born on Feb. 4, 1942, in Portland. He was the son of Donat A. Provencher and Simone Bouffard Provencher.

He grew up in South Portland and attended South Portland schools. He did a tour in the United States Marine Corp. Before retiring, he worked for the Sanford School Department.

Roger was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 50 years. He served as Bishop for four and a half years in Sanford, Maine. Roger and Janet served a mission for the church at Cove Fort, Utah.

Roger was predeceased by his wife Janet Owen Provencher and daughter Robin Owen.

He is survived by his sisters Huguette Hodgdon and Georgette and Romeo Zuniga. He is also survived by his children, Diane Provencher, Kevin and Debra Owen, Jeffrey and Debra Owen, Debra Cram, Tori Farrar, and Gregory and Michelle Owen; 23 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. There will be a viewing at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. The service will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 25 Westview Drive, Sanford, Maine.

Burial will be in the spring with full military honors.

To express condolences or to participate in Jeffrey’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous