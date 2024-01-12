SCARBOROUGH – Marilyn Bernier, 82, passed away on Jan. 10, 2024. Born in Portland, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Virginia (Kane) Johnson. She attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School. She continued her education at Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Medford, Mass.. and became an RN.

Marilyn practiced nursing for many years at local health care facilities and at the Sisters of Mercy convent in Portland. She advanced her career and continued her education in administration, management and medical law. In the latter part of her career, she enjoyed her work as a certified legal assistant with a firm in Portland. Marilyn’s dedication of service to others continued after her retirement with her work as a volunteer.

She met the love of her life Roger F. Bernier on a blind date and they were married for 59 years. They raised their family of five children in Portland. She was enthusiastic with her love and efforts to spoil her 11 grandchildren.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband in August 2022, and her sister Nancy Thorvaldsen of Norway, Europe.

She is survived by her five children, AnneMarie Doane (Ed) of Poland, Michael Bernier (Kate) of Newton, Mass., Susan Burgess of Standish, Paul Bernier, Janine Bodnar (Robert) of Saco; her siblings, Robert Johnson (Ethel) of Florida and Karen (Arthur) Giroux of Portland.

She will be especially missed by her 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated after at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. Portland. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Marilyn’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

Marilyn asked that you

consider a donation to:

St. Jude Childrens Hospitals

(Stjude.org) or to:

the Maine Alzheimer’s

Association

(Alz.org)