BURLINGTON, Vt. – David A. Joy, 82, passed away on Jan. 1, 2024 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., three days after a catastrophic fall. He was the only son of Austin and Barbara (Stone) Joy. Originally from Maine (North Haven, Portland and Alfred), he moved to Bristol, Vt. to be closer to family after retirement.

David was a supportive and loving husband to Torrey (Smith) Joy for 49 years. He graduated with a degree in architecture, and in 1986 he co-founded Joy & Hamilton Architects in Maine with his college roommate, Bill Hamilton.

He was an avid reader and writer, enjoyed time with writing groups in both Maine and Vermont. He loved canoeing, camping, golfing with friends, collecting banjos to play, and has left many beautiful stained glass lamps and window decorations to remember him by. Time with family and friends was always a pleasure and a good opportunity for a funny poem, clever gift, or treasure hunt for the kids. He also loved to travel and marvel at the architecture and design in the US and Europe.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been made by Sanderson Funeral Home in Middlebury, Vt. For the full obituary, visit http://www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.

