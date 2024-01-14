PORTLAND – David Joseph Conley, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Dec. 28, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 20, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home in Portland. To share an online condolence with David’s family, or to view his complete obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

