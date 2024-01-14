LAGRANGE – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donald A. Libby on Jan. 2, 2024, at his home in Lagrange, Maine. Donald was born on Jan. 24, 1948, to Richard and Theresa Libby in Ft Fairfield. “Don”, as he was known to his friends, attended and graduated from the Holy Rosary Catholic Grammar School in Caribou. Don went on to graduate from Caribou High School, class of 1966.

After high school, Don attended Husson College, majoring in business. During his studies at Husson College he met and soon married the love of his life, Deborah Bonville.

Don’s career was both extensive and fulfilling. The first few decades were spent in Hotel Management working for Erin Properties and Ocean Properties. This phase of his career took him from hotels across Maine, Florida, and Colorado.

In 1993 Don and Deborah returned to Maine where they built a house in Lagrange. Don returned to Husson College to complete is bachelor’s degree and obtain his teaching credential. Don taught at the Job Corp in Bangor and later at Schenck High School.

After Don’s retirement from teaching, he worked a few part-time jobs to pass the time, which included a postal clerk in Lagrange, then a school bus driver for Cyr Bus Co of Old Town.

Don fell ill in 2019 and was bed ridden until his passing.

He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Theresa.

He is survived by his wife Deborah of 56 years; his daughter, Karen (Libby) Anderson and her husband John; his brother, Roderick and his wife Angela, along with his brother-in-law, Daniel Bonville and his wife Sandy. There are also dozens and dozens of cousins from both the Cyr and Libby sides of the family as well as his furry friends Coco, Moly and Emma who roam the house looking for Don.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and laid to rest in the Bonville family plot in Yarmouth later this year.

In lieu of flowers,

Don wished that donations be made in his name to:

Maine Honor Flight

P.O. Box 699

Brunswick, ME 04011-0699

