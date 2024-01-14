FALMOUTH – Linda L. Bartlett, 81, of Falmouth, died on Jan. 4, 2024 after a long illness. She was born July 1, 1942 in Ashland, Maine, the third of five daughters, to Walter H. and Clara Rand.

Linda attended Ashland Elementary School, Blaine Grade School, and Aroostook Central Institute in Mars Hill, Maine, graduating in June 1960. After graduating, she was employed as a secretary at General Fireproofing Company in Hartford, Conn. from 1960 to 1962.

She married Robert F. (Bob) Bartlett in 1962 and they celebrated 61 years of marriage last June. Bob is the oldest of four sons born to Kenneth L. and Elsie A. Bartlett. Linda and Bob moved to Millinocket, Maine in 1963, then to Trumbull, Conn. in 1970, returning to Millinocket in 1974, before settling in Falmouth in 1983. Linda was employed by Carolyn’s Dress Shop, then as receptionist to C. Leighton Philbrick, DDS in Portland from 1986 to 2004.

Linda was a loving mother to four sons. While raising her boys, she developed a love of cooking. She was self-taught and, over the years, became well known among family and friends for the wide range of goodies she brought to the table. In the early days of the bi-weekly Falmouth Forecaster she wrote a cooking column called Food in Season which was published in the paper for several years until April 1991, and included not only her recipes but many passed on from family and friends.

In addition to raising her family, Linda spent many years of her life in service to her community. She was an avid supporter of the Falmouth Memorial Library and served on the Board of Trustees for a number of years, retiring from the Board in 1990. She began volunteering at Maine Medical Center in 1986, working at the Gift Shop until 2016 and serving as Treasurer of the gift shop from 1990 to 2004. She also served on the Women’s Board of the Maine General Hospital from 1990 until 2016. She received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her volunteer service in 2015.

In addition to these pursuits, Linda also enjoyed exercising, quilting, and basketmaking. Linda was a thoughtful and selfless person who gladly gave of herself to family, friends, and her community. She has left an indelible mark on those close to her, and her positivity, strength and comforting presence is sorely missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sister Martha.

Surviving Linda, in addition to her husband Robert, are her sons Robert Jr. and his wife Lori of Buxton, Peter J. and his wife Jan of Longmont, Colo., Jeffery South of Portland, and Matthew J. and his wife Alice of Waterford, Mich.; two grandchildren, Ashley and Katherine; one great-grandchild, Greyson; three sisters, Mona, Charlotte, and Cora Lee; and many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff at Bay Square at Yarmouth for the loving care she received while there.

The burial will be at Millinocket Cemetery in the Spring. To offer condolences or share memories with the family please go to http://www.athutchins.com.

