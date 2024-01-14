KENNEBUNK – Shirley Dixon Upton peacefully passed away on Dec. 22, 2023, with her family by her side. Daughter of Harold W. Dixon and Ida Connor Dixon, Shirley was born on June 22, 1928 and raised in Newton, Mass. Shirley attended St. Ann’s School and Chapel Hill School.

﻿For college Shirley’s criteria was any campus near water so she attended Endicott Junior College where her dorm had an ocean view and was coincidentally next to Henry Cabot Lodge’s house. Shirley’s dedication to academics at Endicott was tenuous but remarkably after graduation found herself at Harvard. Not as student but as a receptionist in the admissions office.

﻿She met Richardson Knowland and in 1952 they were married. Sons Rick and Scott were born shortly thereafter. Over the next two decades Richardson’s career at International Paper Company took the family on a whirlwind of locations moving from Massachusetts to Maine to New Hampshire to Massachusetts to Missouri back to New Hampshire. Shirley managed to provide a loving and supportive environment for her children despite the constant chaos of moving and new schools.

﻿After the marriage ended, she met and married Richard Upton of Concord, N.H. in 1975. A few years later she bought her first house in Kennebunkport and enjoyed living in both Concord and Kennebunkport. Richard and Shirley traveled often including local trips to Boston, Europe and San Francisco during the 1987 earthquake.

﻿Although Shirley liked Concord, within a few years of living in Kennebunkport she effectively became a full time resident. She loved the people, the scenic beauty and the small town feel. She met many lifelong friends in the Kennebunks.

﻿Shirley always wanted a business of her own and opened “A Shade Different” gift shop in Kennebunkport featuring lamp shades and interior accessories. Shirley personally made many of the lampshades. The Lamp Shade Lady closed the store after 20-plus years when arthritis ended her lamp shade creations.

﻿Like the name of her store, Shirley was A Shade Different. Whether it was her shop, clothing, houses or cars they all reflected her eclectic sense of design, color and style. In all aspects of her life, bland and boring was never an option. With her sense of humor, zest and enthusiasm for life she was often referred to as “Shirl the Whirl”.

﻿Shirley was a kind and loving person who deeply cared about others. Her infectious enthusiasm brought smiles to others. She was extraordinarily generous and supportive of people especially her children and grandchild.

﻿Shirley is survived by her son, Richard Knowland and his wife Regina and their daughter Meagan; and her son Scott Knowland and partner Kathleen Blain. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Dixon.

﻿Special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine and Seal Rock for their compassion and care particularly in the waining days of Shirley’s life. Also special mention to long time friend and care giver Susan Jackson.

﻿A celebration of Shirley’s life will take place in Kennebunkport sometime in the spring.

Donations in her memory may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine or share a kind word or act of kindness to someone today

