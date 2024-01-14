RAYMOND – Stephen Ronald Milley, 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2024, at his home on Sebago Lake in Raymond, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Marlborough, Mass. to Ronald and Pearl (Smith) Milley. Steve grew up in Westwood, Mass. where he had a beautiful childhood with great friends and a large extended family, whom he loved very much and remained close to his whole life. Steve spent much of his childhood with the family while attending church services at St. John’s Episcopal Church where he served as an acolyte; at holiday gatherings and Sunday dinners; and during family vacations to Cape Cod and to his favorite refuge, Moosehead Lake. Steve had a strong foundation of faith, family, and love for the outdoors.

In high school, Steve excelled in math and music. He graduated in 1963. After high school, he attended prep school at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield and went on to study at Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass. where he earned a degree in Production Engineering.

During college, Steve reconnected with a girl he knew all through school and church. She became the love of his life. On May 19, 1968, Steve married Elizabeth “Bette” Shanning. They welcomed their first child, Jennifer, in April of 1970 and their son, Ronald in November of 1974. After living in West Medway, Mass. for five years, Steve sold his business and moved his family to Yarmouth.

Steve loved his family more than anything and worked hard to give his children a childhood reminiscent of his own. The family lived in a neighborhood full of friends who became family. Steve loved his Yarmouth community and was an active member whether it was through coaching Little League; volunteering on the Yarmouth Rescue Squad; and even once performed in the Yarmouth Theater Groups’ production of “A Christmas Carol”. Whatever the activity or school project, Steve was always present for his family and friends.

The family enjoyed their summers spent on Boot Pond in Plymouth, Mass.; beach vacations in Manasquan, N.J.; long Yarmouth Clam Festival weekends; and all seasons spent on Moosehead Lake, where many fish were caught, card games were played, stories shared, and many more memories made. Steve was also an avid reader and loved spending his down time reading. When Steve built his home on the lake, he built a library to display his vast collection of books.

Steve had an adventurous spirit and his enthusiasm for life was contagious. At home he enjoyed gardening and was a very good cook. While on family road trips, Steve often chose a new road to take or a new site to see, always searching for the best place to explore. Steve was an avid outdoorsman. He loved motorcycling and snowmobile rides and boating along the coast of Maine. He enjoyed many golf, hunting, and ice fishing trips with his son, Ron, and their friends. Steve especially loved fishing with his grandchildren off the shore of Manasquan Beach and trolling the shores of Moosehead Lake.

Steve, forever the entrepreneur, rarely rested and always looked ahead to what’s next. He was 22 years old when he owned his first business, Bonded Equipment, and went on to own a concrete cutting and demolition company, Engineered Products; and a residential and commercial development company, The Yarmouth Company. He was a visionary who could see the perfect place to set a home on a property or how to complete a concrete cutting task that no one else would touch due to its difficult nature. In 1967, Steve was the first in his industry to bring the diamond blade for concrete cutting to the East Coast. In 1984, Steve was selected by the City of Portland to join a group of business associates to travel to Portland, Maine’s sister city of Shinagawa, Japan. Steve never retired and completed his professional career at the age of 76 working for his son’s company, Consultant Services New England. Even in his 70s, his work ethic and stamina rivaled that of men half his age. He was a kind man and generous with his time, helping industry colleagues, employees, and was a mentor to many young professionals. He was a Mason with the Norfolk Lodge in Needham, Mass., a member of the Woodford’s Club and the Cumberland Club, in Portland; belonged to the Construction Golf League; and was an Eagle Scout mentor for his grandsons.

He was a hero in the eyes of his family. He was a caregiver and quick to offer his support, guidance, and love. Thankfully, his heroism wasn’t limited to his family. In 2011, Steve was awarded the Governor’s Hero Award for his quick thinking in rescuing a woman after her car veered off the highway and into a thicket of trees. Armed with his will, sheer strength, and his beloved L.L.Bean leather moccasins, he kicked through the window to rescue the woman from the smoking car.

Steve loved music and enjoyed singing. His favorites were “Try to Remember”, “The Whiffenpoof Song” and “Galway Bay”, which he often sang to his children. You could always hear Steve humming and whistling random tunes. He played the trumpet during high school and once shared the stage with Louis Armstrong at the Newport Jazz Festival. For many years he played Reveille at 7 a.m. to all the neighbors inviting them to their annual Clam Festival Breakfast. He was often the life of the party with his boisterous laugh, energy on the dance floor, and for his pure joy of being with the people he loved and having a good time. Always the more the merrier.

Steve had a presence in the lives of the people that knew him. He was so well liked. He seized every day and truly lived life to the fullest. His life was a life well lived.

He was predeceased by his parents; his in-laws Paul and Evelyn Shanning; his sister-in-law, Jean Smock and her husband Martin “Bud”, and brother-in-law, Robert Davis; as well as his many beloved dogs and cats. Steve’s family rests knowing he was welcomed into Heaven with loving arms, warm smiles, and wagging tails.

Steve is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bette; his children, Jennifer and her husband William Gregor of Eliot, and his son, Ronald and his wife Anna of Kennebunk. With all the big and wonderful things Steve accomplished in his life, he was always most proud of his grandchildren, Chad and Drew Gregor and Tatum, Olivia, and Ross Milley. Steve is also survived by his sister, Ellen Davis and her children Tamara, Brett (Amy), Bryce (Julie); nieces Debbi (Barry) Thomson, Candi Smock, Jenni Smock, and Marti Quinn; and many dear cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane in Yarmouth. A funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 138 York St., Kennebunk. The family will host a gathering immediately following the funeral in Portland. A graveside service will follow in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

The family would like to thank Dr. Narjust Florez and her team at Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, Mass. for their expertise and guidance as well as First Light Home Care of Windham and Southern Maine Hospice of Scarborough.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.Lindquistfuneralhome.com for the Milley family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

St. David’s Episcopal Church of Kennebunk,

or to the

Football Program of Endicott College of Beverly, Mass. in memory of

Stephen Milley.

