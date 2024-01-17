CAPE ELIZABETH – Joel C. Adams, 62, unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 9, 2024, in Portland. He was born on June 19, 1961, in Portland, the son of Dwight and Beverly (Burbee) Adams.

﻿Joel graduated from Deering High School with the Class of 1980, where he played football during his senior year. Following school, he joined the National Guard before entering the workforce. He held various jobs throughout his life, including positions at Cape Elizabeth High School, Shaw’s, and most recently Bristol Seafood. He had an extremely strong work ethic, hardly ever missing a day of work.

An avid outdoorsman, Joel found joy in biking, camping, and fishing. His preferred mode of transportation was on his bicycle, no matter the weather. He was passionate about all sports, but particularly loved the Atlanta Falcons, LA Dodgers, and Utah Jazz. He shared his enjoyment for sports with his children, spending many days/nights watching games together and showcasing his excellent sports knowledge. Joel had a strong love for reading, particularly thriller and history books. He always asked for new books for Christmas, and would spend his time alternating between reading about the White Mountains and the Civil War. Joel was a wonderful storyteller with an incredible imagination. His children remember all the elaborate tales that he could create on the spot. Described as creative and hardworking with an excellent sense of humor, Joel will be greatly missed.

﻿Joel was predeceased by both of his parents and his long-time partner, Jane Damon.

He is survived by his children Heather Turcotte of Cumberland, Spenser Adams of Boston, Mass., Dylan Adams, and Jessica Adams both of Cape Elizabeth. He leaves behind siblings Elizabeth “Liz” Adams, Dwight “Didge” Adams, William “Billy” Adams, and Thomas “Tommy” Adams. Joel also had four grandchildren,Teagan, Isla, Connor, and Liam; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

﻿Visiting hours for Joel will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Joel’s memorial page and leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please make donations in Joel’s memory to:

a charity of your choosing

