YELM, Wash. – Betty Jane Lane, 81, of Yelm, Wash., passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Betty Jane was born in Chicago, Ill. on Oct. 22, 1942, the daughter of the late Robert and Marion (McHugh) McLean Sr.

Betty Jane grew up and graduated from high school in Chicago, Ill. She worked at GTE Sylvania in Standish for 30 years and retired in 2005. She greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends in her retirement.

Betty Jane was predeceased by a daughter, Joan M. Payeur; her husband, George Lane; a brother, Robert McLean Jr.; and former spouse, Arthur Payeur Sr.

Betty Jane is survived by a daughter, Jane P. Baldwin and husband Page of Florida, three sons, Arthur A. Payeur, Jr. and wife Renee of Buxton, Andrew V. Payeur and wife Laura of Washington, Adrian M. Payeur of Augusta; 11 grandchildren, Robert, Jessica, Melissa, Jonathan, Raeanna, Matthew, Anthony, Christopher, Marion, Martin, and Marshall; six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home at 13 Portland Rd., Buxton, with a reception to follow at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made in Betty’s memory to the American Kidney Fund http://www.kidneyfund.org

