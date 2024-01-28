GORHAM – Bruce Timothy Schucker, of Gorham, passed away on Jan. 16, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a lengthy battle with cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by loved ones, with his wife, Bonnie, holding his hand until the very end. He was 72 years old.

Bruce was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Reading, Pa., the son of Rufus and Esther (Stump) Schucker. He grew up in the Pennsylvania Dutch community of Shartlesville, Pa. where he spent much of his youth playing sports and working on the various farms in the area. In high school, Bruce worked at the Shartlesville Hotel where he learned to cook the Pennsylvania Dutch dishes he would be known for as an adult.

In 1973 Bruce graduated from Penn State University, with a degree in Business. He was hired out of college by Hannaford Bros and entered their management training program in Vermont. In 1979 he moved to Maine and began working in the Hannaford Corporate Offices in Scarborough. Throughout his nearly 43 years at Hannaford, Bruce cultivated friendships with colleagues and mentored individuals, building meaningful connections with sales reps who consistently reached out to him over the years. Bruce retired from Hannaford in 2016. In retirement Bruce nurtured his love of traveling, gardening and pickle ball.

Above all else, Bruce was a husband and father. In 1977 he married the love of his life, Bonnie. Together they had two sons, Jason and Josh. He spent many years coaching his sons’ baseball and basketball teams. He embraced his role as “Pop Pop” to Nora and Grace with scrapple, math, love, and laughter.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie (Crossman) Schucker; sons Josh and Jason Schucker, his daughter-in-law, Naomi (Anderson) Schucker; and his granddaughters Nora and Grace.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church of Gorham.

To express condolences or to participate in Bruce Schucker’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate.

Good Shepard

Food Bank of Maine

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211-1807

or over the phone by calling 207-782-3554, ext. 1142.

