David M. McCutcheon

ELLENTON, Fla. – David M. McCutcheon of Ellenton, Fla. and Readfield, formerly of Belgrade, and North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on Jan. 24, 2024. He was the husband of Joyce (Holmes) McCutcheon.

See the full obituary at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.