ELLENTON, Fla. – David M. McCutcheon of Ellenton, Fla. and Readfield, formerly of Belgrade, and North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on Jan. 24, 2024. He was the husband of Joyce (Holmes) McCutcheon.

