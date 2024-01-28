WESTBROOK – John “Jay” MacNair III, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1950 to John “Jack” MacNair and Merial B. MacNair of Houlton. Jay graduated from Houlton High School in 1969. He served as a Petty Officer 3rd class in the Navy from 1969 to 1973. After serving in the Navy, he went on to Andover Institute College and graduated from with an associates degree.

Jay lived in Westbrook with his family and worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield as a computer programmer until he retired. He was a member of Prides Corner church and became a Deacon. Jay volunteered at the Prides Corner church community suppers, and enjoyed singing in the choir. He also volunteered at the Greater Portland Animal Refuge League walking dogs, and assisting in any way he could.

Jay and Linda enjoyed spending time at the camp he helped build with his family in Haynesville where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling. Jay enjoyed many activities such as wood working, stained glass, softball, bowling, racquet ball, wally ball, and golf.

Jay was predeceased by his beloved of 48 years, Linda J. Bossie MacNair; his parents John and Merial MacNair of Houlton; and his sister, Lynne MacNair Walker of Venice, Fla.

He leaves behind his son, Robert MacIntosh Jr. and his wife Rachel McIntosh of Pace, Fla.; grandchildren, Robert McIntosh III and his wife, Precious, Kyle McIntosh, Reagan Traynor, and Braden Traynor; brother, John Mayol and wife, Linda Mayol of Westbrook.

Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook, in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098,

or go to http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

