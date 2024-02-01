SOUTH PORTLAND – Linda Grass, 77, passed away on Jan. 27, 2024, at the Cedar Healthcare Facility in New Hampshire.

A visiting hour to honor Linda’s life, will be held from 10 – 11 a.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024; an 11 a.m. Funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel. Friends and family are invited to join and share their memories. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Linda’s full obituary and memorial page or to share condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

﻿

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous