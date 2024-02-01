BALLWIN, Mo. – Ronald K. Clarke, of Portland, Maine, baptized into the hope of Christ’s resurrection, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Beloved father of the late Rhonda Clarke, the late Kim Clarke, April Clarke, and Kelli (Scott) Pidcock; devoted grandfather of Hailey Kimack, Peyton Kimack, Stephanie Evans, Tiffany Pierce; dear grandfather of 9; great grandfather; former husband of Elsie Clarke; dear cousin, and friend to many.

﻿Ron served his country as a Chief Warrant Officer – 4 of the United States Marine Corp for 31 years; a Korean War Veteran. After moving to St. Louis from New England (New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Maine) he worked as a lobbyist for Household International, where he retired.

﻿Ron will be remembered for loving and supporting his family. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, playing cribbage and card games like gin, working outside in the yard, sporting events, and traveling to South Carolina. In his spare time, he also enjoyed researching his ancestry and finding treasures with his metal detector. He was an avid deer hunter from an early age. To Ron, family, friends, and the Marine Corps came first. He enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them. He will be greatly missed.

﻿Fair winds and following seas…Semper Fi

﻿Visitation will be at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be

made to the:

USO Missouri at

Missouri.uso.org or:

Stray Paws Rescue at

Straypawsrescue.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous