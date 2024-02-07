Roger R. Camire

WEST KENNEBUNK – Roger R. Camire, 92, of West Kennebunk, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday evening after a brief illness.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, from 5-7 p.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.

A spring burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. Please visit http://www.hopememorial.com for more about Roger’s life.

