WATERVILLE – Beverly A. Caron, 86, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta after a short illness.

Beverly was born in Portland on Feb. 13, 1937, the daughter of Melvin and Margaret (Estes) Roma. She was educated in Westbrook schools and graduated from Westbrook High School class of 1956.

Beverly was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest son was in school, then she began a part time job as a pharmacy technician at Laverdieres on Main Street in Waterville. She loved the interaction with her fellow employees and customers. She stayed until Laverdieres closed the store. Beverly then retired to take time to travel with her husband.

Beverly was a marvelous cook and baker and loved hosting holiday and family events in her home. No one ever left hungry.

Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Armand; her daughter, Lynn; brother, Ernie Roma, brother-in-law, Conrad Caron, sister-in-law, MaryAnn Caron; and nephew, Mark Caron.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bartell and husband Thomas of Windham, son, Craig Caron and wife Cheryl of Bristol, Wis., and son, Eric Caron and wife Jean of Waterville; two grandsons, Chad and Riley Caron, four granddaughters, Ashley, Megan, Rachel and Katey Caron; two great-grandsons, Xander and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Beverly’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous