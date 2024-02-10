Matthew Meservey

PORTLAND – Matthew Frank Meservey of Portland, passed away at Maine Medical Center Tuesday evening, Feb. 6, 2024. To read Matthew’s full obituary and to find service information, please visit http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.