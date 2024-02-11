Clyde Lee Taylor

WESTBROOK – Clyde Lee Taylor, 93, of Westbrook, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

A service celebrating Clyde’s life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday Feb. 17, 2024, at Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, 100 Westbrook Street in South Portland.

Burial will be private at a later date.

