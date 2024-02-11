GRISWOLD, Conn. – Tamara L. Coxe, 76, died Monday Jan. 22, 2024, in Griswold, Conn. with her family.
Born the daughter of Evelyn Hopkins (Renna) of Vinal Haven. Later, moved to Portland and married Anthony R. Budroe on July 22, 1963. They moved to Groton Conn., raised their family. She returned to Maine to be with her immediate family and resided in Westbrook.
She was predeceased by her son, Anthony Budroe, Jr.; a great-grandson; her sister, Laurie Renna; her mother, Evelyn Renna and stepfather, Joseph Renna.
She is survived by her sisters, Deborah Budroe of Windham, Rosalind Foster and husband Gary, of Westbrook.
