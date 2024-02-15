HOLLIS – James L. DeVou, 101, peacefully passed away on Feb. 11, 2024. He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1940 and was a part of the Air Corp. Army in 1943, serving in WWII.

Calling hours will be held Friday Feb. 16 at 2 p.m., funeral service will be at 4 p.m. with reception to follow at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd. in Buxton. Burial will be held in the spring at South Buxton Cemetery. Please visit https://www.dcpate.com/obituaries/James-L-Devou?obId=30726661 for the full obituary.

