LEOMINSTER, Mass. – Peter Anderson Banks, 73, of Leominster, Mass., entered the Presence of his loving Savior and King on Feb. 7, 2024.
Peter was born in Portland to Harry and Ethelyn Banks on March 10, 1950. He was raised in Old Orchard Beach, and Portland.
Peter is survived by his wife of 45 years, Holly; and his children, son Jeffrey (Katie) Banks of Winter Haven, Fla., and his daughter, Melody Banks of Boxborough, Mass.
A celebration of life service will be held on Feb. 24, at 3 p.m., at Highland Baptist Church, 19 Cedar St, Fitchburg, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to Wycliffe Bible Translators.
