POQUOSON, Va. – Eleanor G. Nickerson, 85, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2024, at her home in Poquoson, Va. after several years contending with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1938, in Medford, Mass. to the late Paul W. Russo and Eleanor G. Russo and grew up in Wellesley, Mass. She called Maine and Massachusetts home for over 78 years and spent the past seven years in Poquoson, Va.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul W. Russo, and Eleanor G. Russo.

Ellie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Nathan C. Nickerson; children, Eleanor G. DeFoy (Scott), Nathan C. Nickerson, Jr. (Lisa), and Nancy A. Nunes (John); brother Paul W. Russo (Helen); and grandchildren, Kate Smith, Michael Nickerson, Jen Gesiakowski, Megan Stastny, and Nathan Nunes.

She was a loving wife and mother to her family. She leaves behind many fond memories of raising her family on Paddy Creek Road in Cape Porpoise and was most happy when surrounded by family at Sunday dinners. Ellie was an excellent cook and avid gardener and reader. She enjoyed sitting on the dock on the cove in the summer or on the front porch sipping coffee. She was always active whether gardening or chasing after many family pets.

She had many happy times with her husband, Nate, going hiking and cross-country skiing throughout the White Mountains in New England and vacationing to Bermuda over the years.

Ellie was also a passionate and dedicated educator and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of New England. She was a top-notch teacher in the Kennebunk school system, in Kennebunk, and taught for over 25 years at Park Street School and Sea Road School, retiring in 2005. She had many fond memories of the students she taught over those years.

Ellie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher. She will always be in our hearts and memories.

The family sends their sincere gratitude for the compassionate and loving care provided by the Active Daily Living caregiver team and the Sentara Hospice team during this period.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance through Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Ellie loved all animals, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the

Animal Welfare Society,

46 Holland Rd.,

Kennebunk, ME 04043, or

Poquoson Animal

Welfare Society,

181 Messick Rd.,

Poquoson, VA 23662

