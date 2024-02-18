BUXTON – Jay Gerard Leroux, 71, passed away on Feb. 8, 2024, at home after battling multiple health issues. He was born in Portland on May 26, 1952, eldest son of the late Gerard A. and Rhoda M. (Daley) Leroux.

After graduating from Westbrook High School, Jay obtained an associate’s degree in Marine Biology from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. Jay held various positions at local businesses throughout Maine, including Bradley’s, Data General, E. W. Noyes, Emery Waterhouse, Loranger Door and Window, Sears, The One, National Telephone and Technology and most recently, Hannaford, where he became known as a welcoming, friendly face to everyone he met.

Jay enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, rafting, music concerts, and most importantly spending time with his friends and family. Special memories include a bicycle trip to Nova Scotia in ’79-’80, years of endless summers growing up on Sebago Lake at camp, Slow-pitch softball league, multiple hikes to the summit of Mt. Katahdin and spending time at his hunting camp in Solon with friends.

He is survived by his children, Michelle L. Clarke of Athens, Pa. (mother, Wendolyn C. Clarke) and Jamie L. Leroux of Gorham (mother, Jeanne M. Leroux); brother, Dale L. Leroux and his wife Anne M. and their family of Westbrook; and one granddaughter, Charlotte M. Dickenson-Leroux.

Date for celebration of life to be decided. An intimate graveside service will be held this spring at St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Saco River Wildlife Center

238 River Rd.

Limington, ME 04049

