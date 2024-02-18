SOUTH PORTLAND – Surrounded by her family, Joyce Ellen (Keating) Thompson, 76, of South Portland, died on Feb. 12, 2024.

Joyce Ellen Keating Thompson, born on Dec. 27, 1947, in South Portland, was the daughter of John K. Keating and Helen F. McCrum. She grew up in South Portland, attending Holy Cross and South Portland Schools before graduating from South Portland High School in 1966. Joyce furthered her education by earning a bachelor’s degree from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass., and a master’s in education from the University of Southern Maine.

In 1971, Joyce married Richard Thompson at the Spurwink Church in Cape Elizabeth, marking the beginning of their 53-year marriage. Her teaching career commenced in Philadelphia, Pa. while her husband pursued his education. Upon returning to Maine, Joyce taught in Westbrook, Portland, and had a lengthy tenure in the South Portland District, concluding at Dora L. Small School, where she retired in 2015. Her dedication and skill as an educator earned her the adoration of many students and families throughout her career.

Joyce and Richard’s family grew over the years, beginning with the birth of Jeffrey on the evening of Jimmy Carter’s presidential election in 1976. Paul, Nathan, and Caroline followed, completing their family in 1984.

Following the passing of her parents and sister, Jacqueline, Joyce is survived by her husband; their four children; and her sister, Janice. Joyce is known as “Nana” to her cherished grandchildren Casey, Kai, Isla, Everett, and Luna, who will fondly remember her playful tickles, cheerful laughs, and comforting hugs.

Joyce’s adventures led her to various destinations around the world, including honeymooning in Barbados and traveling to Aruba, Switzerland, Greece, Italy, and the Czech Republic. Additionally, she enjoyed visits to Phoenix, Ariz., and Freemont, Calif., to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Despite her travels, she found time to give back to her community by volunteering at the local food pantry.

Joyce cherished her close friendships throughout her life, often sipping piping hot tea, going for walks, swapping books, or engaging in long conversations with her dear friends. Cindy, Beth, Cheryl, Martha, Sue, Lois, Joann, Rosemary, Denise, Karen, and many others were integral to Joyce’s life for many years.

Toward the end of her life, Joyce received exceptional memory care from the staff at The Enclave in Scarborough and compassionate end-of-life care from the team at Hospice of Southern Maine. Her absence is deeply felt by all who knew and loved her, but her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will take place for friends and family on April 21, 12 to 5 p.m. at the Thompson Residence.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

