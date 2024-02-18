GORHAM – Mary E. Brown, 90, of North Gorham Road in Gorham, passed away on Feb. 8, 2024 at her home with her family at her side.
She was born in Lubec on Feb. 25, 1933, a daughter of Joseph and Alberta McDonald. Mary was educated in Maine schools.
She married the love of her life, Richard Brown, on Sept. 11, 1965, together they celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing on April 17, 2022.
Mary worked for Fairchild for many years before moving to Florida where she worked at Sun Coast Manor and All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. She returned to Maine to be close to her family who she was very proud of.
Mary is survived by her children, Bridgett O’Brien and fiance, Dwight, Sandra Harper and her husband, Roger, Stanley Howard and his wife, Susan; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandsons.
The family would like to give a special “thank you” to Shelby and Gracie, her brother, Robert and friend, Terri for all their help caring for Mary.
A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. To share memories of Mary or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com
