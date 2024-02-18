GORHAM – Roberta (Roak) Foltz, 80, of Grants Pass, Ore., died Jan. 11, 2024 at the Gorham House in Gorham.

Roberta grew up in Auburn, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1961 and the University of Maine in 1965.

She was predeceased by her parents Phillip and Helen (Abbott) Roak.

