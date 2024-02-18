PLANO, Texas – Thomas L. Martin, 58, passed away on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of courage, resilience, and love. He will always be remembered by us and by all who loved him for the vibrant spirit and warmth he brought to everyone he touched. Though he faced the challenges of addiction, all who knew him knew the incredible human being he was, beyond his struggles.

Thom was born on Friday Oct. 13, 1965 to Alphege “Bo” Martin and Constance “Connie” Atherton Martin in Lewiston. Thom was the third of four children and the only son. He went to Nathan Clifford Elementary school in Portland and then attended Scarborough Junior High School. His love of football brought him back to Portland, where he graduated from Cheverus High School. He was captain of the football team, a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club and played leading roles in many of the school plays. Thom went on to Holy Cross College on a ROTC scholarship, enlisted in the Navy, and was medically discharged.

Thom loved no place better than Maine, but Texas became a close second. He was an avid follower of the Dallas Stars, Dallas Cowboys and never missed a Boston Bruins or New England Patriots game. Thom initially moved to Austin, Texas, where he lived for two years and then moved to Dallas, Texas, a place he called home for over 30 years.

His “chosen” family in Texas gave Thom strength, courage and a love for life. He worked in the restaurant and bar industry for most of his adult life and touched so many people’s lives with his quick wit, laugh and mischievous sparkle. Most holidays you would find Thom cooking for others in the community, bringing joy, spreading love and providing comfort.

Thom’s legacy is not defined solely by the obstacles he bravely faced, but for the strength and resilience he exhibited in the face of adversity, the deep connections he made, the love he shared, the laughter he inspired and the many memories he created. His compassion and empathy knew no bounds. He possessed a unique ability to bring joy to others, even amidst his own struggles. He loved deeply and more than most of us will ever know. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

We will carry his memory in our hearts always, and although he may be physically gone from this world, his spirit will live on in the lives of every individual he touched.

May Thom’s legacy serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to those who continue to battle addiction.

A celebration of life will be held in Dallas, Texas, later this month and at Higgins Beach this summer.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

Turtle Creek

Recovery Center

(214) 871-2483

Jennifer’s Angels, LLC,

home health care services

(214) 856-9663; ﻿

in honor of Thom Martin

