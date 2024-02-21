PORTLAND – Cynthia R. Freitag of Portland and Boothbay Harbor, Maine, died unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2024, at the age of 90 from pneumonia. Phyllis Kilian, Cynthia’s niece, was by her side as she passed.

Born May 15, 1933, in The Bronx, N.Y., to parents William and Mildred (Pertgen) Freitag, Cynthia was an intrepid photographer and world traveler. One summer while on break from Barnard College she boarded the Castel Felice in Quebec headed to London, where she traveled through Great Britain until returning on the M.V. Georgic in time for Fall semester. After graduating from Barnard in 1955, Cynthia studied film and television production in New York City.

During her 20s and thirties Cynthia lived and worked in Chile, England, Germany and Israel as a teacher, photographer, and filmmaker. In 1966, Cynthia moved to Connecticut and became the Director of Production and Creative Director for Weston Woods Studio creating short films. In 1979 she moved to New York City and was the President of CRF Film and Photography Multi-Media. Throughout her career, Cynthia supported aspiring artists as an instructor at public schools and colleges, including Parsons School of Design. She regularly exhibited her photography, and art across the Northeast. In the 1990’s Cynthia retired to Maine where she could pursue her love of sailing and the study of fractals as art.

Cynthia is survived by her nieces Phyllis Kilian (David Kilian), Katherine Jordan (Danny Wikstrom), Elizabeth Jordan, and her great-niece Emily Dolan. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Lynn Jordan. She was interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in The Bronx in a private ceremony.

To share memories of Cynthia or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Donations can be made to Hart of Maine Adoption Center and Shelter for Cats in Cumberland, or Maine Public Broadcasting in her memory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous