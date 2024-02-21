BATH Nancy Donnell Barber, M.D., was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in New York City, the daughter of Richard Donnell and Eliza Baxter Donnell. She died on Jan. 31, 2024, in Topsham.

Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, David Houghton Barber, M.D., who died on Aug. 12, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Rob Barber and his wife Robin of Arden, North Carolina; her daughter, Sarah Barber and her husband Chris Whaling of Silver Spring, Maryland, and her grandchildren, Alex, Roth, Phoebe, Will and Charly. She is also survived by her sister, Adair DeLamater of Bath, Maine, her brother-in-law Tom Thomas of Colorado, and her nieces and nephews Katie, Drew, Kristen, Robbin and Matt.

Nancy was a graduate of Beloit College (1957) and the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine (1961) and completed her internship and fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. She practiced medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma for many years and later spent 9 years in Germany caring for the children of enlisted personnel. In addition to being a dedicated pediatrician for over 30 years, she was an avid gardener, cook, dog lover and bibliophile. She volunteered her time at a local soup kitchen and used bookstore, was a member of the Bath Garden Club, and participated in numerous book clubs over the years. Nancy’s greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, who enjoyed visiting her in Maine during the summer and at Christmas. A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer in Bath, Maine.

