BUXTON – Steven J. Konan, died peacefully Feb. 18, 2024, just shy of his 77th birthday. Steve was born in Portland to Eleanor (Morahan) and Joseph Z. Konan. He grew up in Thornton Heights, graduated from South Portland High School, and attended North Yarmouth Academy and USM. He was a police officer both in Portland and South Portland, a driver for Brinks, truck driver and warehouse manager for a local greenhouse, and worked maintenance at a private school. Steve married Barbara (nee Cole) in 1984 and together they raised their son Jeffrey in East Waterboro. In 2010 they moved to Buxton to be close to friends. Steve enjoyed following all sports, local, collegiate and the pros. He was a lifelong fan of the Giants, the Phillies, and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Steve was a consummate IPA drinker and enjoyed going to many of the local pubs and breweries. Steve and Barb got to know many bartenders and wait staff over the years, especially Ryan and Mary at the Great Lost Bear. Despite his own declining health, Steve would always ask how you were doing, he was quick to smile, and always was appreciative of any help. If you knew Steve, you know he had rules to live by- Barbara’s favorite was: Never swim in a body of water where the fish are bigger than you. The family would like to thank the staff at Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation on for their professionalism, caring, and compassion. It meant the world.

Steve leaves his wife Barbara, son Jeffrey, close friends, Linda and Allan Hague, special friends, Ryan and Holland, and pups, Jethro and Abby. There will be no service. On Tuesday February 27, please lift a pint to Steve on his birthday.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous