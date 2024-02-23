Robert “Bob” B. Williams

STANDISH – Robert “Bob” B. Williams, 73, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Dec. 27, 1950 in Passaic, NJ.

A private graveside ceremony will be held in the First Parish Cemetery York, Maine. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.