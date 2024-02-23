STANDISH – Robert “Bob” B. Williams, 73, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Dec. 27, 1950 in Passaic, NJ.

A private graveside ceremony will be held in the First Parish Cemetery York, Maine. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous