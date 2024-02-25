SANFORD – Cecile M. Melanson, 88, passed away Friday Feb. 23, 2024 in Scarborough.
Visiting hours at Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale, Monday Feb. 26, 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church on Tuesday Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the spring.
To view Cecile’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com
