Moore, Gary T. 73, of Steep Falls, Feb. 20, in Portland. Arrangements, Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, Westbrook.
Moore, Gary T. 73, of Steep Falls, Feb. 20, in Portland. Arrangements, Dolby Blais and Segee Funeral Home, Westbrook.
