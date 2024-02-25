PORTLAND – Jamie Kate Healy born July 29, 1973 in Queens, N.Y. passed Feb. 22, 2024 surrounded by family and loved ones bravely after battling brain cancer. She was the beautiful daughter of the late Edward and Joan Healy.

Jamie spent her younger years growing up on Long Island, N.Y. until her family moved upstate to Stamford, N.Y. After graduating high school from Stamford Central School, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Speech and Hearing Sciences from Portland State University and a master’s degree in Audiology from Portland State University in Portland, Ore.

She was a light to everyone she encountered. Jamie was passionate about life and she radiated joy in all she did. She loved her morning yoga, long walks, kayaking, working in her gardens, attending al-anon and above all, Jamie looked forward to spending time with her family and friends at their island cabin on Lake Hebron in Monson. Jamie especially loved dogs and had a four legged companion, Sasha, who she thought the world of.

Jamie moved to Portland over 20 years ago to work at Northeast Hearing and Speech as an audiologist. She helped hundreds of people to hear what they were missing in life. She was passionate about her job and was loved by her clients and colleagues alike. Jamie loved to laugh and her laugh was infectious, she spread joy wherever she was.

She is survived by her brothers Robert and his wife, Christina and Matthew and his partner Sharon; a special Aunt Roberta; partner Jordan Goldstein; and many friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to Pittie Possee Rescue.

