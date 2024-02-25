CASCO – Janice Spear Robinson, a resident of Casco, passed away quietly on Monday Feb. 19, 2024. She was 86.
Born in Portland, she was an art teacher in the Scarborough school system known for her love of the outdoors, travel and just being “Mimi” to her grandkids and great-grandkids while biking, hiking and camping.
Janice is survived by her daughters Heather Richards and Debra Gallant of Standish; and a very loving, supportive family that will miss her deeply.
A private celebration of Janice’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.
Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view the full obituary and sign Janice’s online guestbook.
