SOUTH PORTLAND – John Carl Wiesendanger, 77, died Feb. 15, 2024, at Gosnell Hospice Home from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

A native of Anniston, Alabama, he was a graduate of The Baylor School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Livingston University, and received a master’s degree in health administration from Georgia State University. He served as a lieutenant, United States Air Force.

John was the CEO and COO of several hospitals in Maine and Massachusetts before becoming CEO of West Virginia Medical Institute. John was a long time Rotarian (Paul Harris Fellow) who loved sailing in Maine.

John is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of South Portland; his two children and their spouses, Mark and Nicole (Petit) Wiesendanger of South Portland, and Sarah and David Patton and their two children of Freeport; and a sister, Susan (Jim) Harter, of Fayetteville, Ark.; along with several extended family members.

He was predeceased by his parents William and Alta Mae (Fields) Wiesendanger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to

Gosnell Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Dr.,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine,

388 U.S. Route 1, Suite #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

