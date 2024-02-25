SOUTH PORTLAND – John Carl Wiesendanger, 77, died Feb. 15, 2024, at Gosnell Hospice Home from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
A native of Anniston, Alabama, he was a graduate of The Baylor School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Livingston University, and received a master’s degree in health administration from Georgia State University. He served as a lieutenant, United States Air Force.
John was the CEO and COO of several hospitals in Maine and Massachusetts before becoming CEO of West Virginia Medical Institute. John was a long time Rotarian (Paul Harris Fellow) who loved sailing in Maine.
John is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of South Portland; his two children and their spouses, Mark and Nicole (Petit) Wiesendanger of South Portland, and Sarah and David Patton and their two children of Freeport; and a sister, Susan (Jim) Harter, of Fayetteville, Ark.; along with several extended family members.
He was predeceased by his parents William and Alta Mae (Fields) Wiesendanger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in John’s memory may be made to
Gosnell Hospice House,
11 Hunnewell Dr.,
Scarborough, ME 04074 or
Alzheimer’s Association
of Maine,
388 U.S. Route 1, Suite #2C,
Scarborough, ME 04074
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.