BRIDGTON – There was nothing more important to Julie Conant DeVoe then her children, Mark and his wife Kathy, Matt and his wife Dina, Krista and her husband Larry, and her grandchildren Savannah, Marcus, Garrett, Luke, and Cole.

Julie had such fond memories of her hometown of Bridgton, which she describes as the perfect town to grow up in. Julie was born there on June 30, 1943, to the late Harold and Norma (Watrous) Conant.

Some of her greatest years were at Bridgton High School. Julie was gifted with natural talent, dedication, and a desire to excel. She was a force on the basketball court, sinking baskets with her signature over the headshot. Julie could also be found baton twirling as a majorette.

Off the court, Julie took her drive to the classroom. She loved school, was an excellent student, and a proud member of the National Honor Society. She also participated in many clubs and school activities.

Julie married Gary DeVoe in the early ’60s, and they raised their children and built their life together in Bridgton. Julie loved to reminisce with her children about going to ball games, honing basketball skills in the driveway, and how special Christmas was—a few things in a long list that will be forever remembered by her children. Julie was also a devoted grandmother who cherished watching her five grandchildren grow into outstanding adults. She was known to all who knew her as a smart, kind, and caring person who enjoyed giving to others.

Julie passed from this life on Feb. 19, 2024, with her family by her side. She has been reunited with those who went before her including her parents, sister Nancy Burdick, and sister Patricia Clark. Those she leaves behind, who will miss her every day, are her loving husband, Gary, her children and their spouses, her five grandchildren, who she loved deeply, her sister, Linda Sanborn of Bridgton, who she talked to every day, and her brother, Bruce Farnham.

Julie was never one for fanfare, so at her request there will be no service.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Julie’s family and friends at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to spend time with those they hold dear because there are no promises for tomorrow.

Donations to any charity that helps children or animals are encouraged.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous