NORWOOD, Mass. – Norman Sydney Reef, 90, passed away on Feb. 12, 2024, in Needham, Mass.

Born in Portland on Aug. 16, 1933, he was the sixth of eight children born to Dora (Glovsky) Reef and Samuel Reef.

Norman is survived by Patricia Reef of Falmouth; his sister, Eleanor Reef (of Palm Desert, Calif.); and his daughters Grace Reef (of Burke Va.) and Heidi Berkowitz (and Craig Pelkola of Norton, Mass.). He cherished his time with grandchildren Courtney Cagliostro, Adam and Toby Berkowitz, and Megan, James, and Ryan Green; and great-grandchildren Juliette, Adam, and Emerson Cagliostro. Norman’s close relationship with nieces and nephews and his summers at Sebago Lake where four generations of family gathered every August will be remembered by all, fondly.

Norman served in the Korean War and was a graduate of Boston University as well as BU Law School. While initially practicing law in Boston, Norman and his wife Patty moved back to Portland where he practiced law and was active in the Democratic party.

Norman’s hobbies included attending many of his grandchildren’s soccer games, basketball games, baseball games, and theater performances (from Massachusetts to Virginia).

Norman was predeceased by his sisters Irene Cohen and Miriam Goldman, and his brothers Morris, Robert, George, and Raymond Reef.

Donations may be made to the Emily Whitehead Foundation in memory of Adam Berkowitz in honor of Norman Reef to continue their support of families battling childhood leukemia.