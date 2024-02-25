WESTBROOK – Robert “Bob” Louis Saucier, 88, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Bob was born in New Canada Plantation, Maine on Aug. 9, 1935, to Theodule Saucier and Aline Toussaint.

Bob operated and owned a mechanic shop for years in Connecticut where he met his wife Loretta Ann Saucier. Loretta passed away in 1985. Bob and Loretta had two sons, David Saucier and Joe Saucier.

Years later in 1987, he met and married Thelma Hall Saucier and resided in Saco on Jenkins Road. Bob and Thelma were happily married for 35 years. They traveled, played cards every night and made several trips to Houlton and Eagle Lake to visit family and fish. Bob was known as an avid fisherman; you’d often find him in his Blue Dodge out at his favorite brook wading in the water with his white sneakers, iconic fishing hat; always catching his brook trout limit and then some.

Bob was a generous and a compassionate man. He charmed Thelma with a rose every Saturday, took her country western dancing every week, and was always dressed to impress with the scent of Old Spice aftershave hovering.

Bob was the best host; the more people, the merrier he was. He hosted family holiday gatherings, cards every Monday night and always wanted to pick up the tab when out to dinner with family or friends. He was a true gentleman. He was adored by his family and friends and will be missed forever.

Bob is survived by his two sons, Joe Saucier of Biddeford and David Saucier of Lisbon, three stepdaughters, Charlotte Darling and husband Danny of South Portland, Ina Sprague and husband Steve of Falmouth, Beverly DeBevoise of Falmouth; grandchildren Sara Saucier of Sanford, step-grandchildren Brent Purington and wife Kiersten of Kittery Point, Kyle Purington and wife Sonya of Greene, Kim Hackett and husband Jeff of Poland, Trevor Beaulieu and wife, Spring of Canton, Ohio.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous