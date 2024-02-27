FREEPORT – Diana Levin, 74, passed away on Feb. 24, 2024, at her home with her family at her side after a courageous battle against ALS.
Diana was born on April 4, 1949, in Everett, Mass., the daughter of Norman and Joyce Lobley. Her parents moved to Maine where they were born, and Diana went to Greely High School in Cumberland, then attended Endicott College in Massachusetts.
After working for the phone company for several years she took a job at L.L.Bean in Freeport. This was the beginning of a more than 30-year career working in supervisory positions for the iconic outdoor retailer. She also volunteered at the Cancer Community Center in Portland for many years, co-facilitating a support group.
Diana loved to cook, and baking was her specialty, as her family and friends can attest to.
Diana is survived by her husband Tom; three children Courtney, Josh and Alex; her granddaughter Kiwi.; as well as her two brothers Norm and Jimmy.
A celebration of Diana’s life will be held in the spring. To share memories of Diana or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.
If you would like
to honor Diana’s memory, please consider making a donation to:
Compassionate Care ALS
at: ccals.org
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.