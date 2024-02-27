FREEPORT – Diana Levin, 74, passed away on Feb. 24, 2024, at her home with her family at her side after a courageous battle against ALS.

Diana was born on April 4, 1949, in Everett, Mass., the daughter of Norman and Joyce Lobley. Her parents moved to Maine where they were born, and Diana went to Greely High School in Cumberland, then attended Endicott College in Massachusetts.

After working for the phone company for several years she took a job at L.L.Bean in Freeport. This was the beginning of a more than 30-year career working in supervisory positions for the iconic outdoor retailer. She also volunteered at the Cancer Community Center in Portland for many years, co-facilitating a support group.

Diana loved to cook, and baking was her specialty, as her family and friends can attest to.

Diana is survived by her husband Tom; three children Courtney, Josh and Alex; her granddaughter Kiwi.; as well as her two brothers Norm and Jimmy.

A celebration of Diana’s life will be held in the spring. To share memories of Diana or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

If you would like

to honor Diana’s memory, please consider making a donation to:

Compassionate Care ALS

at: ccals.org

