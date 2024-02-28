PORTLAND – Matthew Devaney Gilman, 54, passed away Feb. 24, 2024 of an accidental overdose.
He was born in Portland, attended Westbrook schools, and graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Public Administration.
He was predeceased by his father Robert Gilman Sr. and brother Robert Gilman Jr.
He is survived by his mother Carolyn Gilman; sister Jenifer (Larry) Parent, brothers Timothy (Debbie) and Benjamin (Jessica); as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral and burial to be held at a later date. To share memories of Matthew or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.
