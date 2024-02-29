Abilina Lawrence

PORTLAND – Abilina Lawrence passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 23, 2024.

According to her wishes, there will be no services.

A complete obituary can be found at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.

