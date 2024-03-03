WESTBROOK – Derek Allen Doherty, 33 passed away on Feb. 28, 2024.

He was employed by Nelson Property Services of Portland where he had many friends including his best friend, Mike Prescott, his wife Cari and his family of Lewiston, and many more that didn’t work there.

He left behind both his parents Mary and Allen Doherty of Westbrook; his sister, Alanna and her husband Matt Foster of Freeport; and many aunts and uncles He will be greatly missed.

A service will be held at a later date.

