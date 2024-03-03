PORTLAND – Thomas R. Caron, 91, former Deputy Sheriff for Cumberland County, passed away Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at Seaside Healthcare in Portland

Tom was born in Westbrook the son of Joseph E. and Mary Gagne Caron. Tom had 14 brothers and sisters and he was number 12.

Tom attended Westbrook schools. He served in the U.S. Army attending basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., and then was stationed at the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Va. He served in a tank company with the Maine National Guard for six and a half years and was active Army for two years.

Tom was a dedicated law enforcement officer serving as Deputy Sheriff for 56 years with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department. He was also the town Sheriff for Gorham, Falmouth, Cumberland and Yarmouth for many years. Tom received many citations and awards while serving in the department. He also worked at Shaw’s where he was named President of the Retirees. Tom worked weekends on Big JAB Radio.

Tom was a member and past Commander of the American Legion Stephen Manchester Post #62, Westbrook, past President of the Westbrook Eagles Club, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council 101, and volunteered with various organizations. He served as an usher at the 4 p.m. Mass at the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for many years. He coached Little League and was the first coach to win the League Championship in 1951.

He was predeceased by his bride, Josephine in 2009. They loved spending time together and traveled frequently, with Quebec being one of their favorite destinations. Upon her passing Tom missed her terribly and visited her grave site almost daily.

He leaves three sons who he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with, Stephen and his wife Pamela of Windham, David and his longtime partner Stephanie and Tom, both of Portland; a brother, Larry Caron and his wife Carol of Westbrook, three sisters-in-law, Harriett and Charlotte Caron of Gorham, Helen Pitts of South Portland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom shared a unique bond with each of his three sons. Whenever he needed something repaired, he would call Stephen. Whether it was his car, something at the house, driveway plowed, etc., Stephen was always there and eager to help him out. Steve also would bring him to the Veterans Day parade every year and they made this an annual event. He loved to travel and shared this bond with Tom in his later years. They took numerous trips to Europe, cruises, and other locations with his favorite spot being the Dude Ranch in Arizona that they frequented. We all heard the stories on how he made so many friends when he traveled, and his personality always drew people to him.

He was also a rabid New England sports fan with the Red Sox being a passion. He and David made it a point to get to Red Sox and Bruins games together every season until recent years. They were fortunate enough to finally watch their teams win championships together. His three sons will miss him dearly as well as anyone who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Westbrook. Interment will follow with Military Honors at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to

St. Jude Children’s Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

