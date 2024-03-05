SACO – Anthony “Tony” Philip Nero, 84, of Saco passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Buffalo, New York on April 27, 1939. The son of Dominic and Florence (Schneider) Nero. As a boy he was active in Boy Scouts earning his Eagle Scout. He graduated from Elmira College with a BS In mathematics and physics. He served in the Army National Guard. An intelligent man, he was employed by Corning Glass Works, their subsidiaries, and then AVX, where he worked for 37 years in engineering and quality assurance roles. While in Corning, New York, he met and married the love of his life, Carole (Wilcox) Nero in 1961. They were always together like two peas in a pod. In 1973, they moved to Saco, Maine, and raised two daughters. In retirement, Carole and Tony traveled the world and enjoyed time with their friends and family. Tony’s talents included wood-working. He was known for his beautiful wooden pins and Christmas ornaments. He was involved in his church, First Parish Congregational in Saco, where he served in Christian Education, as historian, a deacon, and with bean suppers. Tony loved to ski at Sugarloaf and fish at Great Pond with his family. Surviving are his loving wife Carole; two daughters, Nannette Nero and Caroline (Nero) York and husband Michael, all of Saco; four grandchildren Jared, Benjamin, Lydia and Grace; two step-granddaughters, Caitlin and Sabrina, and their children; and many extended family members. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2024, at First Parish Congregational Church UCC in Saco. Arrangements will be made by Dennett, Craig, and Pate Funeral Homes. For a full obituary please see their website http://www.dcpate.com.

