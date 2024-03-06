SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter Michael Griffin, 84, died peacefully at home on March 2, 2024.

Peter graduated from Portland High School after serving as a Quarter master on the U.S.S. Power and the U.S.S. The Sullivans. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1962. Peter went on to have a career at the Portland Water District, where he retired in 2004.

Peter leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Maryann Baillargeon Griffin; a daughter, Stacy Daggett, a son, Shawn Griffin; four grandchildren, Amanda Daggett, Gregory Daggett, Julie Pelletier, Meghan Griffin; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway.

To view Peter’s memorial page, or to share a online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com