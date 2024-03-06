SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter Michael Griffin, 84, died peacefully at home on March 2, 2024.
Peter graduated from Portland High School after serving as a Quarter master on the U.S.S. Power and the U.S.S. The Sullivans. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1962. Peter went on to have a career at the Portland Water District, where he retired in 2004.
Peter leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Maryann Baillargeon Griffin; a daughter, Stacy Daggett, a son, Shawn Griffin; four grandchildren, Amanda Daggett, Gregory Daggett, Julie Pelletier, Meghan Griffin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway.
To view Peter’s memorial page, or to share a online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.